Whatcom man allegedly threatened a woman and put a shotgun in her stomach

A Whatcom County man was arrested earlier this week after he reportedly stuck a shotgun in the stomach of a woman he was familiar with and threatened to kill her during an argument at her home north of Bellingham.
The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office booked Dillon McKinley Wilson, 28, into Whatcom County Jail Tuesday night on suspicion of unlawful possession of a firearm, first-degree assault, fourth-degree assault and felony harassment.
According to information provided by Chief Deputy Kevin Hester in an email Thursday to The Bellingham Herald, deputies responded at 9 p.m. Monday to the 1000 block of Mahogany Avenue for a report of an assault that had occurred several hours earlier.
The woman reported to deputies that Wilson had arrived at her home, pounded on her door and then entered carrying a shotgun, Hester said, and proceeded to search the house looking for another man. When Wilson did not find one, he allegedly threatened to kill the woman, slapped and punched her and pushed the barrel of the shotgun into her stomach.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Wilson was not at the house when deputies arrived, but was found and arrested later by deputies actively searching for him. Hester said he did not know if a shotgun was found when Wilson was arrested.
According to court documents, Wilson is scheduled for arraignment Jan. 25 and has previous convictions for witness tampering, malicious mischief, possession of stolen property, stolen property trafficking, possession of a controlled substance, third-degree assault and harassment between 2010 and 2016 in Whatcom County.
Comments