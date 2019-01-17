Woman allegedly points gun at man and tries to hit him with truck over business dispute

A Ferndale woman reportedly pointed a pistol at a Lynden businessman Tuesday night before attempting to hit him with her truck in an incident Lynden Police believe stemmed from a previous civil dispute at his business.
Donna Mae Sather, 56, was booked into Whatcom County Jail early Wednesday on suspicion of first-degree assault with a firearm and second-degree assault.
According to information provided by Chief John Billester in an email Wednesday to The Bellingham Herald, Lynden Police officers were dispatched at approximately 9:30 p.m. to the 200 block of Birch Bay Lynden Road.
The victim told police he was working inside when he saw a truck enter the parking lot, Billester said, and with the business closed, he went outside to speak to the driver. He reportedly recognized Sather as a customer who was involved in a previous business dispute and asked her to leave.
Instead of leaving, Billester said, Sather retrieved a revolver from the truck. The victim told police she pointed the pistol at him, “waved it around” and began yelling at him.
The victim ran back inside to call 911, but reportedly saw Sather slowly start pulling away, and he decided to go back outside to try to get a license plate number for her white Ford F250.
Sather saw him come back outside, Billester said, and accelerated toward the victim, forcing him to jump out of the way and hide to avoid being run over. Sather then fled east on Birch Bay Lynden Road.
The victim provided officers with the license numbers on the truck, and Whatcom County Sheriff’s deputies located it in the 6800 block of Portal Way. Sather was taken into custody without incident, Billester said.
Lynden officers responded to the scene and found a loaded pistol inside the truck, Billester said.
