He escaped without a scratch after a stranger pulled a knife, but his car didn’t

A man who got in a shouting match with a stranger Friday afternoon in downtown Bellingham was uninjured after the stranger reportedly pulled a knife — but his car received an estimated $500 in damage.
Bellingham Police booked Michael Allen Mousseau, 54, into Whatcom County Jail on suspicion of felony harassment and third-degree malicious mischief Friday. He is being held in lieu of $2,000 bail.
According to information provided by Lt. Claudia Murphy in an email Monday to The Bellingham Herald, the man parked his car at approximately 1:25 p.m. in the 400 block of Champion Street.
As the victim got out of his car, Mousseau began yelling at him and they exchanged words. Mousseau allegedly pulled out a black folding knife, opening it and holding at his side as he continued to yell.
The victim, believing Mousseau was threatening him, backed away, Murphy said, prompting Mousseau to turn and use the knife to scratch the side of the victim’s car.
Police were called and tracked down Mousseau, who still had the knife, Murphy said. He was taken into custody without further incident.
