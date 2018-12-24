Law enforcement shoot and wound man who shot at them with a crossbow at Arroyo Park

Authorities shot and wounded a 46-year-old California man accused of threatening people with a machete and then firing a crossbow at law enforcement near Arroyo Park on Sunday, according to a Bellingham Police Department news release.
No one else was hurt in the incident, which was reported at 2 p.m. Sunday, according to a Bellingham Police log.
The man was identified as Micah James Godfrey of California. He remained in Whatcom County Jail Monday morning on suspicion of first-degree assault and felony harassment.
Godfrey was treated for his injuries, which were non life-threatening, according to the news release.
Godfrey allegedly chased a couple with a machete, according to a police log.
A Bellingham Police officer and a Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office K-9 deputy responded to a call about the incident and helped search for the suspect at the park.
As law enforcement approached, Godfrey allegedly shot directly at them with the crossbow, according to the news release.
The police log said he allegedly shot at them as they went to his camp to arrest Godfrey.
The officers who shot Godfrey have been administratively re-assigned, according to the news release.
Godfrey has a criminal history from California, including a federal conviction for being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to the news release.
“I am very thankful that all responding officers were uninjured in doing the dangerous work they do and were able to stop this individual before he could harm others,” Bellingham Police Chief David Doll said in the news release.
The Law Enforcement Mutual Aid Response Team and the Washington State Patrol Crime Scene Team interviewed witnesses as part of the investigation.
Old Samish Road was closed from 30th Street to Chuckanut Drive as a result of the incident and ensuing investigation.
It remained closed Monday morning.
This story will be updated.
