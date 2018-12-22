Deming man arrested for allegedly molesting teenage girl, sending nude photo

A Deming man was arrested Thursday after he allegedly molested a teenage girl and requested inappropriate photographs of her.
Jake Adam Dubbs, 35, was arrested on suspicion of third-degree child molestation and communicating with a minor for immoral purposes. His first appearance was scheduled for Friday afternoon in Whatcom County Superior Court.
In early December, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children sent a cyber tip to authorities working with Internet Crimes Against Children in Whatcom County. The cyber tip included messages a Facebook analyst found and led authorities to believe there was sexual contact between Dubbs and a 14-year-old girl, according to arresting documents sent from Whatcom County Undersheriff Jeff Parks.
Messages sent between Oct. 20 and Dec. 3 showed Dubbs requested naked pictures from the girl and sent naked pictures of himself to her, records show.
In an interview with detectives, the girl said Dubbs sent the texts to her and that he had touched her inappropriately over her clothing in late October, the documents say. The girl told detectives she tried to stop Dubbs, but “he was too strong for her to move away,” the records state.
In an interview after his arrest, Dubbs initially claimed his Facebook was hacked and said he wanted to speak with detectives. He then said the messages were talking about a dream the girl had, but later admitted to sending the messages and a naked photo of himself, the records state. Dubbs also admitted to inappropriately touching the girl and said he knew her age, records show.
Dubbs has previous convictions for vehicular assault, possession of drug paraphernalia and delivery of a controlled substance, court records show.
