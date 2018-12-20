Ferndale man killed by hit-and-run driver while walking along Grandview Road Thursday

A Ferndale man died after he was struck by a car while walking along Grandview Road approximately a mile north of Ferndale early Thursday morning. Police are searching for the driver of the car that fled the scene of the incident.
Ferndale resident Daniel W. Holcomb, 51, died after he was struck at approximately 3:27 a.m. while walking westbound on Grandview Road near Atwood Road, just east of the exit ramp from northbound Interstate 5, according to the Washington State Patrol release on the incident.
The unidentified vehicle driven by the unidentified driver struck Holcomb from behind, as it traveled westbound on Grandview, the release said. The cause of the incident is still under investigation.
Trooper Heather Axtman told The Bellingham Herald in an interview Thursday that the State Patrol currently has no information on the car that was involved and urged anybody with any knowledge of the incident to call 911 and ask to be directed to the State Patrol.
$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!
#ReadLocal
“Somebody out there knows something, for sure,” Axtman told The Herald, “and we strongly urge them to give us a call, because we have nothing at this point.”
This story will be updated.
Comments