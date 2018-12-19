Bellingham passenger hospitalized after suspected DUI single-car crash with power pole

A 40-year-old Bellingham man was hospitalized with injuries he suffered Wednesday morning when the car he was a passenger in struck a power pole in a suspected DUI single-car crash in the Marietta area.
The Washington State Patrol booked Taleisha Raeann Bob, 27, into Whatcom County Jail on suspicion of first-degree driving with a suspended license, operating a vehicle without an ignition interlock system and vehicular assault.
Driving under the influence was cited as the cause of the accident, according to the report.
According to the State Patrol report on the crash, Bob was driving a white 2005 Saturn Vue westbound on Marine Drive at approximately 5:59 a.m. Wednesday, when her car crossed over into the eastbound lanes and struck the power pole at 1730 Marine Drive. The vehicle came to rest in the eastbound lane.
Emmanuel Azeke, who was wearing a restraint, the report said, was taken to St. Joseph hospital for treatment of his injuries.
