His 25th birthday ended with a high-speed chase through Bellingham

A man whose 25th birthday had ended less than 90 minutes earlier reportedly led law enforcement on a high-speed chase through Bellingham early Tuesday before running out of gas on Interstate 5 in a car that was reported stolen from Seattle and had a fake firearm and stolen clothes inside. He fled, police said, and was tracked by a pair of police dogs, one of which ended up biting him before he was taken into custody. He was taken to the emergency room then to Whatcom County Jail.
His present? He’s now suspected in no fewer than 10 crimes.
The Washington State Patrol booked Ravon Harold Diggs on suspicion of third-degree driving while license suspended, attempting to elude a police vehicle, reckless driving, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a stolen vehicle, obstruction of a police officer and resisting arrest. According to jail records, Diggs also had outstanding warrants out of Mount Vernon for a controlled substance violation and third-degree theft.
“I don’t think my 25th birthday involved any of that,” Trooper Heather Axtman told The Bellingham Herald in an interview Tuesday, “of course I was with the State Patrol by then.”
Diggs’ night began to take a turn at approximately 1:22 a.m. Tuesday, when the State Patrol attempted to stop him near the intersection of Maplewood Avenue and Alderwood Avenue for driving without headlights or taillights, Axtman said. A passenger got out of the car, and Diggs reportedly sped off through Bellingham city streets at speeds reaching 70 mph.
Axtman said that forced the State Patrol to terminate the pursuit, though they were told by a supervisor to reengage if Diggs’ car was spotted on Interstate 5.
Minutes later, a Bellingham police officer saw Diggs’ car, which by then had been identified as a 2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee reported stolen from Seattle, on southbound I-5 near Bakerview Road, and the pursuit resumed until the Cherokee ran out of gas near Sunset Drive, Axtman said.
Diggs fled on foot, Axtman said, and two police dogs — one from the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office and one from the Bellingham Police Department — were enlisted to track him. Law enforcement searched the car and found a firearm, which was determined to be not real, and some stolen clothing.
Diggs was soon located and was reportedly bitten by one of the police dogs, and aid responded to treat his injuries. A trooper also received a dog bite during the incident, Axtman said, but was uninjured.
Law enforcement also found heroin and drug paraphernalia in Diggs’ possession, Axtman said.
According to Whatcom County court records, Diggs previously was found guilty of possession of a stolen vehicle on Sept. 20 and was sentenced to two months in jail and received 20 days after he was convicted of forgery with the intent to injure or defraud on Aug. 8.
