Whatcom man allegedly twice threw a cat against the wall, breaking both its hind legs

A 27-year-old Blaine man is suspected of twice throwing a cat he did not own against the wall in the past two months, resulting in the cat suffering breaks to each hind leg, two fractured teeth and an eye injury.
Bellingham Police booked Luke Shelby Connors into Whatcom County Jail on Sunday on suspicion of two counts of first-degree animal cruelty. He was scheduled to make his first appearance in Whatcom County Superior Court on Monday afternoon.
According to information provided by Lt. Claudia Murphy in an email to The Bellingham Herald Monday, police were notified by the Northshore Veterinary Hospital of possible animal abuse after the owner, who is not Connors, brought the cat in for treatment and a broken right hind leg, a fractured tooth and an eye injury were discovered.
The same cat had also been seen in November for traumatic injuries, including a broken left hind leg and another fractured tooth, Murphy said.
The veterinary clinic also informed police that the injuries indicated animal abuse, Murphy said, and the cat needed significant care, surgery and a hospital stay to treat the injuries.
The police investigation showed that Connors was responsible for inflicting the injuries on both occasions, Murphy said. In November, after an argument with the owner, Connors allegedly threw the cat against a wall. In December, Connors reportedly first kicked the cat, before throwing it against the wall.
Connors was taken into custody without incident on Sunday, Murphy said.
