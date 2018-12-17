Suspect in vehicular homicide in Thurston County caught at Blaine border crossing

Sandeep Singh, 35 of Kent was arrested Sunday at the Canadian border on a warrant stemming from a 2017 seven-car crash that left one dead when he was reportedly driving a tractor-trailer while intoxicated in Thurston County.
He was taken into custody at the Pacific Highway Port of Entry in Blaine by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Field Operations for a felony vehicular homicide warrant.
Singh, a citizen of India who is a lawful permanent resident of the United States, was booked into Whatcom County Jail on an active National Crime Information Center warrant, according to a Monday Customs and Border Protection release on the arrest.
Singh was heading northbound into Canada, U.S. Customs and Border Protection spokesperson Jason Givens told The Bellingham Herald in an email Monday, and got turned around by the Canadian Border Services Agency and sent back to the U.S.
The warrant was confirmed by the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office, and Singh was taken to jail by the Washington State Patrol. Singh also has been arrested in 2014 for domestic violent fourth-degree assault, the release said.
“Arresting fugitives fleeing justice is an essential element in our border security effort,” Area Port Director Kenneth L. Williams said in the release. “We are proud of our officers’ continuing vigilance and their commitment to keeping communities safer throughout the United States.”
According to a story posted Aug. 31, 2017, by the Nisqually Valley News, Singh was driving a red Volvo semi Aug. 28, 2017, northbound on Interstate 5 about seven miles south of Tumwater when his truck struck another semi as the two trucks approached a slowdown for another collision. Singh’s truck then hit a 2011 Hyundai Accent, the Valley News reported, resulting in fatal injuries to the 61-year-old male driver from Rochester, who was not identified.
Singh’s truck hit three more cars as it moved sideways across the highway, the Valley News reported, and cleanup of the crash blocked the freeway for approximately 11 hours.
