Recognize him? He wanted a bit more than an Egg McMuffin Sunday morning in Ferndale

Ferndale police released surveillance video of Sunday morning’s robbery of the Ferndale McDonald’s and are asking for witnesses or anybody with knowledge of what happened to assist them in catching the robber.
According to a city of Ferndale release Monday, officers responded at 5:19 a.m. to 1688 Main St. for a report of a robbery. Employees reported that the robber appeared to be a younger man, white, about 6-foot-4 and 250 pounds and wearing a black jacket over a black or dark blue hoodie, dark blue jeans and brown boots.
The robber came in just after opening and implied that he had a gun as he made his way toward the back of the restaurant, according to the release. He took cash from the tills before fleeing on foot, westbound toward the Ferndale Events Center, but police from Ferndale, the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office and Washington State Patrol, along with a police dog, were unable to locate him.
In a follow-up release Wednesday, Ferndale police said they had “persons of interest” in the investigation, including a potential driver and passenger in the suspect’s car during the time of the robbery, but they were requesting customers who may have gone through the drive-through between 5 a.m. and 5:30 a.m. Sunday to contact Detective Justin Pike at 360-483-5725 or jpike@ferndalepd.org.
“Whether they were aware of what was going on or not, we urge the other witnesses in this case to come forward and speak to us,” Pike said in the release. “Beyond those persons of interest, we also encourage anyone who can identify the suspect to get in touch.”
