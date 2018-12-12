Whatcom man suspected of sexually touching and kissing 12-year-old girl

A Whatcom County man allegedly kissed and sexually touched a 12-year-old girl he was familiar with Saturday afternoon before falling asleep on the couch.
The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office booked Gabriel Thomas Carrillo, 37, into Whatcom County Jail on suspicion indecent liberties by forcible compulsion and resisting arrest and is being held in lieu of $35,000 bail.
According to information provided by Chief Deputy Kevin Hester to The Bellingham Herald in an email Monday, deputies were dispatched to a home north of Ferndale at approximately 3 p.m. Saturday for a sex crime investigation.
Carrillo, who was visiting the girl’s father, entered the 12-year-old’s bedroom and kissed her on the mouth and touched her sexually in spite of the girl telling him to stop and to leave her room, Hester said. Carillo was still in the house, intoxicated and sleeping on the couch, when deputies arrived.
Carrillo attempted to resist being taken into custody after deputies advised him he was under arrest, Hester said.
According to court documents, Carillo has multiple convictions for second-, third- and fourth-degree assault, bail jumping, unlawful firearm possession, attempting to elude a police vehicle, in Whatcom County since 2003.
