Driver flips off Bellingham police officer, who responds with a thumbs up

A 30-year-old man reportedly flipped off a Bellingham police officer, challenged him to a pursuit and yelled racial epithets at him before attempting to speed off through traffic Dec. 7 on Meridian Street near Bellis Fair Mall.
The driver was taken into custody without incident, though police body cameras show he continued to be verbally hostile and shout profanities at the officers, including on the trip to jail.
Sikandar Jamalzada was booked into Whatcom County Jail on suspicion of reckless driving and, according to jail records, was released on $1,000 bail later Friday.
According to the Bellingham Police Department’s log, the incident occurred at approximately 11:50 a.m. in the 3500 block of Meridian Street, near the Interstate 5 overpass.
The officer was driving south on Meridian when a car driven by Jamalzada pulled up next to him, according to information provided by Lt. Claudia Murphy in an email this week to The Bellingham Herald. Jamalzada reportedly tried to get the officer’s attention, and when the officer rolled down his window, Jamalzada extended his hand with the middle finger raised, to which the officer gave Jamalzada a thumbs up and attempted to ignore him.
As traffic started to roll, the officer noticed Jamalzada was keeping pace next to him and was shouting at the officer, Murphy said, challenging him to a pursuit and adding a racial epithet directed at him. The officer told Jamalzada he didn’t want to get into a pursuit, rolled up his window and continued to drive as Jamalzada continued to shout at him.
Murphy said Jamalzada suddenly accelerated, drove past the patrol car at a high rate of speed and began to weave between traffic in the two southbound lanes and the turn lane, cutting off cars and creating a “dangerous situation which could have caused a crash harming or killing innocent citizens.’
The officer activated his emergency lights, Murphy said, and Jamalzada immediately stopped and quickly exited his car.
“We encourage drivers to stay in their cars,” Murphy told The Herald. “Do not get out, especially in an aggressive manner.”
Fearing Jamalzada was going to attack him, Murphy said the officer backed his car away. Jamalzada headed back toward his own car, and the officer pulled forward in hopes of preventing him from getting back in and continuing to drive recklessly.
Jamalzada ignored the officer’s verbal commands, Murphy said, but he did not get back in the car. A second officer arrived and helped take Jamalzada into custody without incident.
Murphy said Zamalda’s rant included a derogatory term, threats of assault and implied he was going to kill the officer, Murphy said. Zamalda also head-butted the Plexiglass divider in the patrol car in an effort to knock over the officer’s body-worn camera that was pointed at him.
Jamalzada also complained that his handcuffs were too tight, Murphy said, but due to his aggressive behavior, the officer determined it was best to continue the short ride to the jail, rather than check the handcuffs on the side of the road.
