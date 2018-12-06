Whatcom couple sped away from deputies twice. Officers then found out why

A Whatcom County couple twice sped away from sheriff’s deputies Wednesday night, including once near Bellingham International Airport, before they allegedly were found hiding along with heroin, methamphetamine and $1,528 in cash.
The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office booked Trina M. Aus, a 29-year-old transient, into Whatcom County Jail on suspicion of attempting to elude police vehicles and second degree burglary. According to jail records, she had outstanding warrants of possession of a controlled substance, second-degree identity theft and second-degree burglary.
Jeffrey Curtis George Jr., 30 from Everson, was booked on suspicion of second-degree burglary and possession of controlled substances with intent to deliver.
At approximately 10:46 p.m., a deputy saw a white Acura 3.5LR driven by a woman and with a passenger in the front seat heading southbound on Bennett Drive. The car sped up quickly after it turned onto McLeod Road, according to chief deputy Kevin Hester in an email Thursday to The Bellingham Herald. The deputy checked the license plates of the car and found the owner had her driving status suspended.
The deputy turned on flashing lights near the intersection of Hollywood Avenue and Alderwood Avenue, Hester said, and the vehicle sped up and blew through a stop sign at Airport Drive and Airport Way at approximately 70 mph, forcing the deputy to end the chase.
A Sheriff’s sergeant soon spotted the Acura near the 6100 block of Everson Goshen Road, Hester said, and it sped off again. The vehicle eventually was found unoccupied in the 2300 block of Coyote Creek Drive, and a K-9 search found the pair hiding in a shop or barn in the 2400 block of E. 57th Place.
Aus admitted to deputies that she was driving the car, Hester said, but stated she knew she had warrants out for her arrest and, “did not want to be in jail for Christmas.”
During a K-9 search, deputies found a scale with heroin residue on it and five suboxone sublingual film packages.
George was found with two substances, which later tested to be heroin and methamphetamine, and the cash along with 10 Alprazolam pills, a sedative used to treat anxiety.
