Louisiana investigation leads police to Bellingham man suspected of child porn

A Louisiana investigation into who was sending inappropriate sexually explicit images to children that began in April ended with the arrest Thursday of a Bellingham man suspected in a string of child porn incidents and communicating with minors.
Bellingham Police booked Troy Allan Pike, 30, into Whatcom County Jail on suspicion of three counts of viewing depictions of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct, three counts of possession of depictions of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct, two counts of communicating with a minor for immoral purposes and one count of possession of a controlled substance.
According to information provided by Lt. Claudia Murphy in an email Monday to The Bellingham Herald, the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office opened the investigation and obtained search warrants on cellphones from some of the young victims who allegedly received sexually explicit videos from Pike. The results of those warrants to social media accounts revealed the suspect lived in Washington state.
Detective Pauline Renick in Bellingham, who investigates internet crimes against children, received information from Bossier Parish and continued the investigation, Murphy said, and she was able to identify Pike as the suspect. Probable cause was developed to search Pike’s residence and his electronic devices, Murphy said, leading to his arrest, and he was booked into Whatcom County Jail without incident.
“This investigation continues as further electronic devices are being analyzed, and it is anticipated that more evidence of the above charges will be located,” Murphy told The Herald.
