‘We can’t say for sure that it is not the same person,’ Bellingham police say of voyeur

For the third time in the past five and a half weeks, a voyeur has been reported in the Happy Valley neighborhood. Bellingham Police responded early Wednesday to an incident east of Sehome High School.
According to the police log, officers responded to the 3100 block of Ferry Avenue at 1:30 a.m. The only description given was that the suspect was male and that he was making movements like he was masturbating, Lt. Claudia Murphy said in an email Thursday to The Bellingham Herald.
Police also responded to another voyeurism report at 11 a.m. Nov. 5 in the 3000 block of Ferry Avenue and a third on Oct. 22 in the 3100 block of Ferry, Murphy said, though the Oct. 22 incident was a report of a male seen standing near a window but never observed looking in.
It is not known if any of the incidents are related to the voyeur who was believed to have frequented the York neighborhood in late September and early October as Western Washington University students returned for fall semester, Murphy said, adding that the recent incidents were “outside the pattern” of the York incidents.
“Because of the circumstances (dark outside, vague description), we can’t say for sure that it is not the same person who has moved to a different area or another person who has started up in that area,” Murphy told The Herald.
Murphy in September suggested the following safeguards to protect your home from a voyeur:
▪ Close and lock all windows.
▪ Close curtains and tilt blinds to an angle to prevent viewing from outside.
▪ Turn off inside lights.
▪ Turn on porch lights.
Comments