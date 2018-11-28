Vista Middle School student suspected of making threats against other students

Ferndale Police arrested a Vista Middle School student Tuesday and booked them into Whatcom County Juvenile Detention on suspicion of three counts of felony harassment, according to a press release on the Ferndale School District website.
According to the release, the student made specific threats against fellow Vista students, and school administrators immediately contacted police. A resulting investigation identified the student, though the release said Vista students and staff were never in danger in the building.
“All the right things happened here,” Vista principal Heather Leighton said in the release. “We ask families and students to partner with us to report suspicious or threatening behavior. That happened in this case. Additionally, Ferndale Police helped us bring this issue to swift conclusion without incident. We are grateful for that.”
An email was scheduled to be sent to parents who had students at Vista on Tuesday evening, according to the release.
