Resident in Bellingham’s Columbia neighborhood awakes to find stranger in his home

A homeowner in Bellingham’s Columbia neighborhood awoke to find a man inside his home Tuesday morning before chasing him out and into a nearby park.
Bellingham Police booked David Scott Micone, a 52-year-old transient, into Whatcom County Jail on suspicion of residential burglary and possession of a controlled substance, and according to jail records, he is being held on $10,000 bail. Micone also had an arrest warrant for second-degree criminal trespassing, for which he also was booked.
Officers responded at 4:26 a.m. to the 2100 block of Park Street, according to the police log on the incident, after the homeowner reported finding a man in his home. The homeowner was uninjured in the incident, Lt. Claudia Murphy said in an email Wednesday to The Bellingham Herald, and it appears nothing was stolen.
Officers set up a perimeter, Murphy said, and with the assistance of a Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office K-9 team located Micone hiding behind bushes in the park.
Micone admitted to being chased out of the house, Murphy said, and a search, while he was being placed under arrest, found a baggie of a substance suspected to be methamphetamine in his jacket pocket.
