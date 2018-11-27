Bellingham Police asking for help identifying man suspected of robbing WECU branch

Bellingham Police are asking for help in identifying a man who they say was involved in a robbery of the WECU branch on Orleans Street Monday afternoon.
According to the police log, officers responded to the bank located at 3061 Orleans St. at 6:36 p.m. Monday.
A Facebook post by the department made approximately a half hour later included a surveillance photo of the suspect and said that nobody was injured in the robbery.
Whatcom Breaking News reported that emergency radio broadcasts of the incident described the suspect as a white male, approximately 6 feet tall, heavy set and wearing a black stocking cap and gray sweatshirt.
Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to call the non-emergency dispatch line at 360-676-6911 or send a private message via Facebook.
This story will be updated.
Comments