Bellingham teens stopped to visit, but allegedly were assaulted at gunpoint and robbed

Two men are suspected of assaulting a pair of teens at gunpoint before stealing a wallet with $500, two pairs of shoes, a cell phone, a jacket and some other belongings Sunday afternoon in an apartment in Bellingham’s Roosevelt neighborhood.
Bellingham Police booked Jake Davis Marlowe, 24, and Michael Eugene McIntosh, 18, into Whatcom County Jail on suspicion of two counts of first-degree robbery and fourth-degree assault.
According to information provided by Lt. Claudia Murphy in an email Monday to The Bellingham Herald, officers were called to the 1800 block of Texas Street at 4:38 p.m. for reports of a robbery that had occurred two hours earlier.
Officers learned that the two teens went into an apartment they had visited before and within minutes of their arrival, Marlowe accused one of the juveniles of stealing from him on a previous visit and began punching and kicking him.
McIntosh held a .22 caliber long rife in the juvenile’s direction while Marlowe assaulted him, Murphy said, before both turned their attention to the other juvenile.
After the assault, but with the gun still nearby, Marlowe and McIntosh allegedly told the juveniles to empty their pockets and take off their shoes, before kicking them out of the apartment.
Police obtained a search warrant for the apartment and found the juveniles’ belongings and the rifle, Murphy said. Marlowe and McIntosh were taken into custody without incident.
The juveniles had minor facial injuries consistent with being punched and kicked, police said.
