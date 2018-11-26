Bellingham man allegedly threatens to cut off woman’s finger and stab her in chest

A Bellingham man allegedly threatened to cut off a woman’s finger and stab her in the chest with a kitchen knife before grabbing and dragging her by the neck during a dispute Friday morning.
Bellingham Police booked Nathaniel Longmire, 58, into Whatcom County Jail on suspicion of first-degree robbery, harassment, unlawful imprisonment, second-degree assault and fourth-degree assault, and he is being held on $20,000 bail, according to jail records.
According to a Bellingham Police report, officers responded to reports of a physical domestic disturbance at 11:05 a.m. Friday in the 4600 block of Bedford Avenue.
According to information provided by Lt. Claudia Murphy in an email Monday to The Bellingham Herald, Longmire wanted a ring back from the woman. The woman agreed, but wanted to first leave with her belongings, prompting Longmire to grab a knife and threaten to cut off her finger.
The woman surrendered the ring and attempted to call 911, Murphy said, before Longmire threw her to the ground, interrupting the call. He then reportedly wanted the keys to the car, and held the knife to the center of her chest and threatened to stab her.
Murphy said the woman tried to escape to the garage, but Longmire grabbed her by the neck and dragged her back into the house. He then took the keys and left.
Longmire was later spotted and taken into custody without incident during a traffic stop, Murphy said.
The woman suffered minor injuries from being grabbed and dragged.
Comments