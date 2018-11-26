Whatcom man thought he heard voices in the attic and shot into the ceiling

A south Whatcom County man believed to be suffering from mental health issues was arrested Sunday morning after he allegedly fired his .22 caliber rifle into the ceiling of his house, endangering a woman and child who were in the house at the time.
The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office booked Jon Andrew Fisher, 43, into Whatcom County Jail on suspicion of aiming and discharging a firearm and reckless endangerment. He is being held on $5,000 bail.
According to information provided by Undersheriff Jeff Parks Monday in an email to The Bellingham Herald, deputies responded at 2:50 a.m. Sunday to 462 Rainbow Drive in the Glenhaven neighborhood for a report of shots being fired.
Deputies were able to safely get the woman and child out of the house.
Deputies contacted Fisher at the front door and handcuffed him, and he reportedly told deputies that he had fired one shot into the ceiling in an attempt to stop “intruders” who were in his attic.
Deputies found no one else in the house but reported multiple bullet holes in the ceiling throughout the house.
Deputies had contacted Fisher earlier in the night after he reported hearing people in his attic and feared people were trying to murder him, according to information provided by Parks. The sheriff’s office had previous reports of Fisher having mental health issues and of him firing guns into the roof of the house.
