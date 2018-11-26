Silver Reef Casino robbed, evacuated after weekend bomb threat

The Silver Reef Casino was reportedly robbed by an off-duty employee and a bomb threat was called into the hotel, forcing an evacuation Saturday morning.
According to a Lummi Indian Business Council release on the incident Saturday, no injuries were reported and the Lummi Nation Police Department, working with the Ferndale Police, Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office and FBI were able to make an arrest of an employee of the casino, who is believed to have worked alone.
The statement also said the unspecified amount of stolen money was recovered.
During the incident, the suspect had a child in the vehicle, according to the release.
According to Whatcom County Jail records, Shannon Marie Morris, 31, was booked by Lummi Police at 11:41 a.m. Saturday under suspicion of robbery, non-residential burglary, child abuse and neglect, bomb threat and reckless endangerment. She is being held on $14,000 bail.
A story by MyFerndaleNews.com about the incident said that Morris was reported to be off-duty at the time she arrived at the casino and asked an employee to fill bags with cash before leaving in a black pickup. The robbery was reported at approximately 3 a.m. by an employee.
Morris also called What-Comm 911 to report that she had been forced by a man with a gun to commit the robbery, according to MyFerndaleNews.com, and she allegedly told law enforcement that the man had mentioned wanting to plant a bomb in the casino.
This story will be updated.
