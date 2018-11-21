Man has finger bitten off in downtown Bellingham fight

A downtown Bellingham fight between two men who were familiar with each other resulted in one of the men having the index finger of his right hand bitten off.
Bellingham Police booked Terrence Uriah Erickson, 28, into Whatcom County Jail Monday on suspicion of first-degree assault and he’s being held on $20,000 bail.
According to information provided by Lt. Claudia Murphy in an email Wednesday to The Bellingham Herald, an argument between Erickson and the victim Nov. 7 quickly escalated into a physical fight, with Erickson repeatedly hitting the victim in the face. To get Erickson to stop, the victim placed Erickson in a headlock, and both men fell to the ground, where the fight continued.
During the struggle, Erickson allegedly bit the victim’s index finger below the first knuckle, forcing the victim to release Erickson, who fled. The victim noticed that part of his finger was missing while picking up some of his clothing, Murphy said, and went to the emergency department at St. Joseph hospital for medical treatment.
The finger could not be re-attached, Murphy said, adding that the victim waited to report the alleged assault to the police.
According to court records, Erickson has a previous conviction from June 4 for third-degree assault and displaying weapons capable of harm.
Comments