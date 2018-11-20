Bellingham man arrested after assaulting, threatening woman multiple times

A Bellingham man was arrested Friday afternoon after allegedly assaulting and threatening to kill a woman he knows.
Sergio Moreno Tapia, 33, was arrested on suspicion of second-degree assault, felony harassment, unlawful imprisonment, fourth-degree assault and interfering with reporting of domestic violence. He was expected to have a first appearance Monday in Whatcom County Superior Court.
On Friday, Tapia and a woman known to him got into an argument about his level of intoxication. Tapia started to scream and then allegedly repeatedly punched the woman in the stomach, shoulder and knees, according to an email from Bellingham Police Lt. Claudia Murphy. Tapia then attempted to strangle the woman and threatened to kill her, Murphy said.
The woman got away and was calling 911, but Tapia grabbed the phone from her. The woman fled to a neighbor’s apartment, where she told them to call 911, Murphy said. Tapia then came to the neighbor’s house, grabbed the woman and dragged her back to his apartment, Murphy said.
When Bellingham police arrived, they heard Tapia punch and threaten to kill the woman again. They also heard him order her to stay in a bedroom, Murphy said. He was then arrested without incident.
