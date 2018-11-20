Bellingham man arrested for allegedly strangling woman, crashing car on Northwest

A 28-year-old Bellingham man was arrested Saturday night after allegedly violating a no-contact order by breaking and entering into a woman’s home, strangling her, forcing her into a car and then crashing the car into a business sign on Northwest Avenue.
Vincent Salvatorie Deal was arrested Saturday on suspicion of first-degree kidnapping, second-degree assault, felony harassment, first-degree burglary, residential burglary, violation of a protection order, violation of an anti-harassment/domestic violence order, hit and run of an attended vehicle, obstructing a police officer, third-degree theft and second-degree driving with a suspended license. He was expected to have a first appearance Monday afternoon.
Around 8:20 p.m. on Nov. 15, Bellingham police were called to the 2800 block of West Maplewood Ave. for the report of a burglary. A woman told police someone broke into her apartment and took her tablet and cellphone when she wasn’t there, according to an email from Bellingham Police Lt. Claudia Murphy. The woman also said she noticed clothing in the laundry which she “was sure” belonged to Deal, whom she knows, Murphy said.
Earlier that day, the woman said she saw Deal in the parking lot near her house and called police to report it, as there was a current no-contact order and an anti-harassment/domestic violence order in place between the two, Murphy said. A latent fingerprint matching Deal’s was found in the woman’s apartment, a citation was sent for Deal for the violation and probable cause was established for his arrest, Murphy said.
Two days later, before 8:30 p.m. on Nov. 17, the woman was at home when her doorbell rang. She opened the door and Deal allegedly pushed his way inside, uninvited, Murphy said. The woman told police she ran to her bedroom to grab her phone, but Deal followed her and punched her, breaking her nose, Murphy said.
Deal then got on top of the woman and strangled her multiple times while yelling at her and threatening to kill her, Murphy said. When the woman tried to leave to go to the hospital, Deal strangled her again, pushed her out of the apartment and into her car, where he took off driving at a high rate of speed, Murphy said.
Deal lost control of the car and crashed into a restaurant sign in the 3200 block of Northwest Ave., Murphy said. The woman got out of the car and ran for help, while Deal fled on foot toward West Maplewood Avenue, Murphy said. Officers tried to stop Deal, but he ignored their commands and hid along a fence, Murphy said. When he was spotted, Deal then crawled under a porch, until he came out and was arrested, she said.
After his arrest, Deal allegedly threatened the officers, “stating he was going to break one of their necks,” Murphy said.
Deal was out on bail while awaiting trial for first-degree trafficking in stolen property and possession of a stolen vehicle from an early September case, according to Whatcom County Superior Court records.
