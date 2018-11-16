Deming man sent Instagram message to a 14-year-old girl. Now he’s in jail

A 46-year-old Deming man began serving a 30-day sentence in Whatcom County Jail Wednesday after pleading guilty to having improper communications with a 14-year-old girl he knew.
According to court documents, Russell Dennis Hilton pleaded guilty to communication with a minor for immoral purposes on Nov. 7. He was sentenced Wednesday to 364 days in jail, of which 334 days were suspended, and was given credit for time served.
On July 13, Whatcom County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a report of the immoral communication.
According to a written statement from the teenager, Hilton messaged her via Instagram on July 7, asking what she was willing to show him, if she wanted to watch him have sex and sending her a photo of his genitals, court documents said.
She took screenshots of the exchange.
Deputies contacted Hilton at his residence and he admitted to sending the images, court documents show.
Hilton had previous convictions of first-degree theft in 1996 and vehicular assault in 2005.
Comments