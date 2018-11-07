WWU police arrest suspect in Halloween rape at Highland Hall

An 18-year-old Western Washington University student was arrested Tuesday for allegedly raping another WWU student on Halloween at Highland Hall.
WWU Police booked Arlen Lee MacCallum into Whatcom County Jail on suspicion of second-degree rape.
According to a WWU Campus Advisory sent out Wednesday morning, a female Western student and resident of Highland Hall reported Tuesday that she had been raped by MacCallum, who also was a resident at Highland Hall. The incident reportedly occurred at 10 p.m. Oct. 31.
University police immediately investigated, according to the alert, and MacCallum was taken into custody at 5:30 p.m. He also has been trespassed from Highland Hall, according to the release.
According to court records, MacCallum is scheduled to make a preliminary appearance Wednesday afternoon.
According to Western’s 2017 Annual Security and Fire Safety Report published in September, there were 10 on-campus rapes reported in 2017, including eight in on-campus housing. That was more than double the number from 2016, when four on-campus rapes were reported and three were in campus housing. There were five reported rapes in 2015 — all in campus housing.
Comments