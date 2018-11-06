He allegedly stole 2 cars, wrecked them both and ran the border before he was arrested

A 23-year-old man is now in custody after he allegedly stole two vehicles Monday — both of which he ended up crashing — evaded law enforcement in King, Snohomish, Skagit and Whatcom counties and ran the Peace Arch border crossing into Canada before he was corralled and placed in custody in Maple Ridge, B.C.
Official arrest reports have not yet been posted, but Washington State Patrol Trooper Heather Axtman told The Bellingham Herald Tuesday, that as of 8:45 a.m. Jesse Clemens was in custody of the Shoreline Police Department. He is currently being questioned by The Shorleline Police, according to an interview with Sgt. Ryan Abbott.
Monday’s events started shortly before 11 a.m., when the State Patrol in the Seattle area was informed of a carjacking in Shoreline.
About an hour later, the State Patrol attempted a traffic stop of a Subaru Forester on Lake Samish Road approaching Old Highway 99, Axtman said.
“It was unbeknownst to them that this was the guy from Shoreline,” Axtman said. “They were just making a stop for following too closely.”
The Forester refused to stop and sped off, Axtman said, taking Alger-Cain Lake Road with the trooper in pursuit. The car crashed at the dead end of a dirt road while being driven at approximately 40 mph. Clemens then reportedly jumped out of the Subaru, fled on foot and ran through the forest with troopers giving chase until he jumped in a river and crossed to the other side.
A Customs and Border Protection helicopter located Clemens, who was wearing a baseball cap and a jacket, Axtman said, and tracked him to a construction site along Cain Lake Road, where he reportedly stole a 1999 white box van.
The State Patrol stopped a white box van near Bow, Axtman said, but it turned out to be the wrong one.
The helicopter found the van driven by Clemens, Axtman said, and law enforcement resumed the pursuit, as he led them northbound on Interstate 5 at speeds reaching 90 mph.
According to a story published by the Abbottsford News, the five-ton truck ran the border at the Peace Arch crossing in Blaine at approximately 1:20 p.m. Royal Canadian Police located and attempted to stop the box van in the Cloverdale area, but it sped northbound over the Golden Ears Bridge.
The helicopter crew continued tracking the van into Canada, Axtman said.
According to the Abbottsford News, the van rolled over in north Maple Ridge.
Axtman said the RCMP reported that Clemens was in custody at 2:18 p.m. and he was transferred to the State Patrol shortly afterward. Clemens was taken to St. Joseph hospital in Bellingham to receive treatment for his injuries before he was taken back to Shoreline.
Nobody in Whatcom or Skagit County was injured in the incident, Axtman said, but she was unsure about in the initial carjacking in Shoreline.
This story will be updated.
