Bellingham man suspected of inappropriately touching 11-year-old girl

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office suspects a 51-year-old Bellingham man molested an 11-year-old girl he was familiar with on multiple occasions.
Roberto Garcia-Zarate was booked into Whatcom County Jail on Monday on suspicion of three counts of first-degree child molestation. According to court documents, Garcia-Zarate is scheduled to make his first appearance in court Tuesday afternoon.
According to information provided by Chief Deputy Kevin Hester in an email Tuesday to The Bellingham Herald, an investigation by the Detective Division determined that Garcia-Zarate had inappropriately touched the girl on “numerous occasions.”
