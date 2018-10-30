Lynden man suspected of repeatedly raping, assaulting and stealing photos from woman

A Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office investigation found that a 62-year-old Lynden man allegedly physically and sexually assaulted a woman he was familiar with on several occasions during the past several months.
Gary Samuel Giles was booked into Whatcom County Jail Saturday on suspicion of second- and third-degree rape, second- and fourth-degree assault, second-degree theft and first-degree computer trespassing. He is being held on $100,000 bond.
In addition to the assaults, according to information provided by Chief Deputy Kevin Hester in an email Monday to The Bellingham Herald, Giles accessed the woman’s personal computer and downloaded information and photographs. He also stole an SD memory card containing photographs, Hester said.
If you or someone you know is experiencing sexual assault, you can contact the following local resources for free, confidential support: Lummi Victims of Crime — 360-312-2015 or Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Services — 360-715-1563.
Comments