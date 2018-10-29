He ran head-first into a door at Whatcom Jail’s Work Center — both suffered damage

A 63-year-old man from Blaine, who was an inmate at the Whatcom County Jail Minimum Security Work Center, was taken to the hospital and then was booked into the main jail Sunday after he intentionally ran head first into a door of his cell, cracking the window in the door like a spider web.
Gordy Stanley Brevik was booked on suspicion of first-degree malicious mischief, according to information provided by Whatcom County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Kevin Hester in an email Monday to The Bellingham Herald.
Sheriff Bill Elfo told The Bellingham Herald in an email Monday that Brevik had been held in jail since Oct. 21 after his arrest by deputies for outstanding warrants from Whatcom County District Court for failure to appear on DUI, driving with a suspended license and probation violations. Brevik, who listed his address as “transient,” was sentenced to 30 days in jail on Oct. 23, and he “had no prior recent instances of institutional behavior problems within the jail,” Elfo said.
Hester said the damage to the window was estimated to be approximately $1,500. The window hadn’t been replaced as of Monday morning, but Hester said crews are working to make repairs.
Because of the damage, Elfo said, the cell, which holds up to eight inmates, is unusable until the glass is replaced and has been taken offline.
Brevik, who was knocked unconscious from the incident, according to Hester, was treated and released from the hospital.
