Lynden man arrested after months-long heroin investigation

A months-long investigation by the Whatcom Gang and Drug Task Force resulted in the arrest of a Lynden man for selling heroin, according to a press release from the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office.
Ryan Larry Glad, 31, was arrested Thursday evening on suspicion of four counts of manufacturing and delivery of a controlled substance (heroin) and maintaining a vehicle or premise for drug trafficking.
Throughout the three-month-long investigation, task force agents bought heroin on four occasions from Glad, the release states. Some of the sales occurred at Glad’s home in the 6000 block of Guide Meridian Road.
Glad was located Thursday after he was identified as the passenger after Whatcom County Sheriff’s deputies conducted a traffic stop in the Laurel area. He was taken into custody without incident, according to the release. No additional narcotics were found during the traffic stop, the release states.
