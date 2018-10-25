Bellingham police catch downtown bank robbery suspect

Bellingham Police caught a suspect who allegedly robbed the Key Bank downtown Thursday afternoon, according to emergency radio traffic reports.
Around 2:30 p.m., police got the report of a bank robbery at Key Bank at 1221 North State St., according to radio traffic.
The suspect was described as a white male in his 40s, with brown glasses, a brown shirt and a jacket that appeared to have no sleeves, the radio traffic said.
About a half-hour after the initial call, the man was in custody, according to radio traffic. The man allegedly admitted to robbing the bank and had the money with him, which police recovered, the traffic said.
