Yakima man groomed child for more than a decade, Bellingham police say

A Yakima man was arrested in Whatcom County this weekend for raping a child repeatedly, according to Bellingham police and court records.
Jeremy Michael Park, 40, was arrested Saturday on suspicion of first-degree child rape. Bail was set at $100,000 at his first appearance Monday in Whatcom County Superior Court. Park’s arraignment is scheduled for Nov. 2.
A Bellingham police investigation revealed Park had groomed a 13-year-old for more than a decade and raped the child on multiple occasions, according to Lt. Claudia Murphy with Bellingham police, and court records.
The child was known to Park when the grooming began, Murphy said by email.
No other information was provided by police about Park’s arrest.
