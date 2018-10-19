Bellingham man sold meth to undercover agent multiple times, police say

A 45-year-old Bellingham man was arrested Thursday after he allegedly sold methamphetamine to an agent of the Whatcom Gang and Drug Task Force on multiple occasions.
Brian Matthew Burton was booked into Whatcom County Jail on suspicion of four counts of delivery of a controlled substance-methamphetamine and maintaining a premises for drug trafficking.
According to a Sheriff’s Office press release from Undersheriff Jeff Parks, the arrest was the culmination of a three-month investigation into the sale and delivery of methamphetamine from a local supplier in Bellingham.
During the investigation, a task force agent allegedly bought methamphetamine from Burton at various locations in Bellingham, including at his residence in the 4000 block of Eliza Avenue.
The task force got a search warrant to search Burton’s home on Thursday and found approximately two ounces of methamphetamine, scales and packaging materials, according to the release. Burton was taken into custody without incident.
According to an article on drugtimes.org that was last updated Wednesday, an ounce of methamphetamine is worth between $1,200 and $1,700.
Burton, who was scheduled to make a preliminary appearance in Whatcom County Superior Court on Friday, has previous convictions for attempting to elude a police vehicle and multiple controlled substance violations from between 2004 and 2013 in Whatcom and Benton counties, according to court records.
Comments