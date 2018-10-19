Whatcom man arrested on suspicion of raping 2-year-old girl

A 30-year-old Whatcom County man is suspected of raping a 2-year-old girl he is familiar with, according to the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office.
Joseph Daniel Felix was booked into Whatcom County Jail Thursday morning on suspicion of first-degree child rape. Jail records show he was released Thursday evening on $20,000 bail.
Chief Deputy Kevin Hester told The Bellingham Herald in an email Friday that the arrest wrapped up a several month-long investigation into Felix. The victim’s mother told investigators the child began exhibiting inappropriate behaviors after visiting Felix.
Felix’s arraignment in Whatcom County Superior Court is scheduled for Oct. 26, according to court records.
