A Bellingham-area bar wouldn’t serve him, so he pepper sprayed the restroom, police say

A man reportedly dispensed pepper spray in the restroom of a Bellingham-area restaurant Tuesday after employees refused to serve him at the bar.
The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office booked Todd Grant Hawley, 35, into Whatcom County Jail on suspicion of possession of a dangerous weapon and disorderly conduct.
At approximately 9 p.m., deputies were called to Mykonos Greek Restaurant, 1650 W. Bakerview Road for a report of vandalism and trouble with a customer, Chief Deputy Kevin Hester said in an email to The Bellingham Herald Thursday.
According to Hester, Hawley had been refused service in the bar and was asked to leave. Hawley went into the restroom and discharged a can of pepper spray, causing patrons and staff to cough and leave until the restaurant could be ventilated.
Deputies found Hawley walking away from the restaurant, Hester said. He was carrying a can of “Bear Spray” and a set of brass knuckles. Jail records show Hawley was released Wednesday on $1,500 bail.
Whatcom County court records show Hawley is currently awaiting a jury trial, scheduled to begin Nov. 19, for a harassment charge stemming from an April 2017 incident.
Also, Hawley has numerous previous convictions in Whatcom County between 2003 and 2014 for malicious mischief, resisting arrest, theft of a motor vehicle, possession of a controlled substance by a prisoner, harassment, assault, DUI and possession of stolen property.
