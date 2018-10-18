Masked burglar arrested after breaking into downtown Bellingham bar

A Bellingham man was arrested Tuesday afternoon for allegedly using an angle-grinder and other burglary tools to break into a downtown Bellingham business in early August.
Thomas C. Voegeli, 31, was arrested on suspicion of second-degree burglary and third-degree malicious mischief. He’s expected to make a first appearance in Whatcom County Superior Court Wednesday afternoon.
Bellingham police arrested Voegeli Tuesday while officers were on patrol, according to Bellingham Police Lt. Claudia Murphy.
On Aug. 9, employees of The Firefly Lounge, 1015 North State Street, discovered damage to the front and back doors of the business. Surveillance footage showed a man who spent around a half hour using a battery-operated drill on the door locks, but did not gain entry, Murphy said.
Minutes before 6 a.m. on Aug. 11, a masked man broke into the bar and stole $1,000 in cash from the register and tip jar, Murphy said. Surveillance footage showed the man using a battery-operated angle grinder to cut through the deadbolt. It also showed Voegeli in the area of the business an hour prior to the break-in, Murphy said.
Police determined the same person was involved in both incidents, because the man in the videos was of the same stature and build, had similar clothing and an identical backpack, Murphy said. He also used battery-operated tools both times.
Voegeli already is facing charges in two other cases in Whatcom County Superior Court, including three counts of first-degree trafficking in stolen property, two counts of second-degree theft, two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance and one count of malicious mischief.
He also is facing charges in Skagit County Superior Court for five counts of first-degree trafficking in stolen property and possession of a controlled substance, according to court records.
Voegeli is scheduled to go to trial on his Whatcom cases in January and his Skagit case in December.
