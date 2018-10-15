Blaine man arrested for weekend hostage situation, allegedly shooting at deputies

A Blaine man was arrested Saturday afternoon after he allegedly locked himself inside his house with a young child and shot at Whatcom County Sheriff’s deputies, according to a press release from the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office.
Kyle Richard Diehl, 36, was arrested Saturday on suspicion of first-degree assault. He’s expected to make a first appearance in court Monday afternoon.
Minutes after noon on Saturday, deputies responded to the 7000 block of Seashell Way in Blaine for the report of a domestic dispute between a couple at their residence. The woman had left the house with her infant son and went to a neighbor’s to call 911, according to the release.
The woman told deputies the male, who was later identified as Diehl, was “highly intoxicated and suffering from mental health issues,” the release said. Deputies attempted to speak with Diehl when they saw him in the yard, but he ran inside the house.
Around 1:30 p.m., deputies saw Diehl, who was outside his house near some bushes, raise a handgun and point it at two deputies, the release said. The deputies took cover, Diehl ran back inside the house and a short time later, a shot was heard.
Diehl then barricaded himself inside the house with his 5-year-old daughter, and officers from the Blaine Police Department and the sheriff’s SWAT unit were called to assist.
A crisis negotiator spoke with Diehl in an attempt to get him to surrender, the release said, and Diehl later let his daughter leave the house. She was taken to safety.
On several occasions, Diehl left the house and walked around the porch and driveway, but refused to surrender. After about two hours, he was taken into custody without incident, the release said.
During a search warrant served at the house, deputies located a 9mm handgun in the living room. A single shell casing was found on the front porch where Diehl had fired a round at the deputies, according to the release.
