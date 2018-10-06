Bellingham Police arrest man suspected of killing one man, injuring two other people

A 33-year-old man is in custody after Bellingham Police suspect he went on a seemingly random string of violence Saturday morning that resulted in the death of an unidentified male, according to a police press release. Another man and a woman — also were injured in the assaults, which all occurred in the Puget neighborhood.
Jesse Rene Reyes was booked into Whatcom County Jail on suspicion of first-degree murder, second-degree assault and fourth-degree assault, according to the release.
At 11:05 a.m., police were called to the 800 block of Lakeway Drive, where a woman reported being hit in the face by a stranger who rode off on a bicycle, according to a city of Bellingham release on the incidents. The woman sustained minor injuries.
Shortly after that, the release said, another 911 call reported a man being assaulted near Lincoln Street and Potter Street by a man matching the description of the suspect in the first assault. The second victim suffered serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.
At 11:19 a.m., a third 911 call came from a citizen who found what was described as a gravely injured man on a trail near Meador Street, the release said. The victim died of his injuries before police arrived.
Witness reported seeing a man matching the description of the suspect in the first two assaults walk away with blood on his clothing and hands, according to the release.
Officers searched the area, called in a K-9 team and asked for assistance from the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office with setting a perimeter, the release said. A Bellingham Police officer spotted Reyes, and with the assistance of a K-9 handler and an off-duty officer, took Reyes into custody.
Detectives and crime scene investigators were still working the scenes of the incidents Saturday night, the release said, but it doesn’t appear any of the victims knew Reyes.
No other information was released on any of the victims.
