What happened to Clover? Camera shows dog-napping at downtown Bellingham library

Evening update: Clover is home, owner Dani Olson said in a phone interview with The Herald Thursday night. Police plan to release information about the investigation and recovery Friday morning.
“She’s very tired, but she is fine,” Olson said about reuniting with Clover. “It was a really intense day, but I had a happy ending so I can really reflect on the community outpouring I received. It was just really remarkable, I’m quite touched.”
Check back Friday for more details on how Clover was found.
------
Bellingham Police are asking for help in finding a “sweet” female yellow lab who was stolen early Thursday morning in downtown Bellingham.
Around 10:30 a.m., Dani Olson took her 2 ½ -year-old daughter, and her 1 ½-year-old dog, Clover, on their weekly walk to the Bellingham Public Library on Central Avenue. As usual, Olson said she tied Clover to the bike rack near the children’s entrance and left some treats and a stroller nearby.
Olson, 29, said she and her daughter spent about 25 minutes inside, but when they came out, Clover was gone.
“I never thought someone would steal an adult grown dog. It’s my way of exercising my dog and enriching my toddler’s life all at the same time,” Olson said. “She’s my third child, she’s my baby. I don’t know what I’m going to do tonight if I have to go to sleep without her. She’s really, really special to me.”
While Olson and her daughter were inside the library, surveillance footage shows a man walk up, unclip Clover’s leash and untie it. The man then clipped the leash back on and walked off with the dog, according to emails to The Herald from Bellingham Police Lt. Claudia Murphy.
The man is described as light-skinned, in his 30s, about 6’1” and 175 pounds. He was wearing dark pants, and a dark, long-sleeved shirt with a light-colored shirt underneath, Murphy said. He also had on a thin hood and appeared to be carrying a clear, plastic bag.
Clover had on a black and maroon harness and has a maroon leash, Murphy said.
“I would really like it known that I don’t want any charges pressed. I want them to understand I just want my dog back if possible, whatever it takes,” Olson said.
If you see Clover, or the man who took her, police ask you call 911.
