He allegedly stole or attempted to steal from four Whatcom residences in crime spree

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man suspected in a crime spree in Maple Falls and Sumas last week that included the theft of at least one car, some power tools and a wallet, among other items from four different locations.
Vitaly Davidovich Kovtun, 26, was booked into Whatcom County Jail on suspicion of residential burglary, second-degree burglary, second-degree vehicle prowling, third-degree theft and theft of a motor vehicle and is being held on $25,000 bail.
According to information provided to The Bellingham Herald Monday by Undersheriff Jeff Parks, deputies responded early Thursday morning to 8100 Balfour Valley Lane in Maple Valley for a report of a suspected residential burglary. The victim reported that an unknown person had entered a Dodge Durango that was parked in the driveway and that they were missing their wallet and its contents along with the owner’s manual to the Durango.
The victim also reported a number of missing items, including DeWalt power tools (later valued at less than $750), some sleeping bags and muck boots, from inside the garage.
At 2:30 a.m. the same morning, Parks said another victim, who lived in the 2400 block of Blackbird Valley Lane in Maple Falls, reported seeing a man on their property, and that the man attempted to open a door to the garage. The victim shared surveillance video of the suspect with deputies.
On Friday, a deputy responded to the 4600 block of South Pass Road near Sumas to contact a third victim who reported having his truck stolen during the night.
At approximately 10:51 a.m. Friday, another truck was reported stolen from the 8500 block of Golden Valley Drive in Maple Falls.
At about the same time, a truck was reported abandoned on property off Westergreen Road in Everson. Parks said the registered owner of the truck was out of the state, but deputies are attempting to contact them to see if they want to press charges.
Kovtun was later contacted driving the truck from Golden Valley Drive in the 8100 block of Balfour Valley Lane, Parks said, and later that day, the victim called 911 to report a set of keys found in the truck. Deputies brought the keys to the Balfour Valley residence, and the victim identified the keys as belonging to their mother’s house.
After Kovtun was read his rights, Parks said, he allegedly admitted to entering the Durango and taking the wallet, using a garage door opener in the Durango to open the garage door and steal the tools, trespassing on the Blackbird Valley Lane property and stealing a truck and leaving it on Westergreen Road.
Parks said additional charges may be forthcoming as the investigation continues.
