His boat slammed into a parked car in Fairhaven, and his night got worse from there

A 35-year-old man was arrested Thursday evening after he allegedly shoved a Bellingham Police officer who was investigating an accident in which an 18-foot boat detached from a trailer as it was being towed and collided with a parked car in Fairhaven.
Leo William White was booked into Whatcom County Jail on suspicion of DUI, third-degree assault and obstructing a police officer.
Officers responded at 9:36 p.m. Thursday to a reported collision in the 1100 block of Donovan Avenue, according to an email to The Herald Friday from Lt. Claudia Murphy.
Witness accounts said that a white Escalade that was towing the trailer and boat was traveling “well above the posted 25 mph” speed limit, Murphy said. The boat detached and skidded on the road “more than the length of two driveways” and “impacted a parked car with sufficient force to rip off the rear end and outboard motor,” Murphy said.
When police arrived, White was nearby, tending to the hitch on the Escalade and empty boat trailer, but he walked to the collision scene where officers were investigating and reportedly began to pick up debris. The officers asked him several times to stop moving pieces and reminded him that it was an active investigation and still being photographed, Murphy said.
White became agitated and shoved one of the officers, Murphy said, and continued to resist as officers arrested him and attempted to restrain him with handcuffs. White stopped resisting when officers warned that they would use a taser.
The two officers received minor injuries to their knees and elbows, Murphy said, while White had scrapes on his elbow and bare feet.
