Two juveniles suspected of burglarizing a Bellingham pot shop twice

Three weeks before an Aug. 30 break in at the 2020 Solutions retail marijuana store that resulted in the arrest of four men, the same store on Iron Street was victimized, police said.
On Aug. 9, a team of four burglars reportedly smashed the shop’s front window and ripped a display shelf off a wall, stealing $2,500 in marijuana product and causing approximately $3,800 in damage before getting away.
On Wednesday, Bellingham Police made their first two arrests in the Aug. 9 burglary, booking two men who were juveniles at the time of the alleged crime.
Both of the men arrested Wednesday also are suspects in the Aug. 30 burglary.
Neither is being named, because they were juveniles at the time of the alleged crimes.
One of the juveniles has turned 18 since the burglaries and was booked into Whatcom County Jail on suspicion of second-degree identity theft, second-degree malicious mischief and second-degree burglary.
Deputy prosecuting attorney Erik Sigmar said the 18-year-old was charged as an adult, but added, “I think the juvenile prosecutor will ultimately take over the case.”
The key to Wednesday’s arrests were booking photos taken after the Aug. 30 burglary and subsequent arrests, Lt. Claudia Murphy said. Investigators compared them to surveillance video and photos taken during the Aug. 9 burglary to identify suspects.
The two adult men arrested following the Aug. 30 burglary — Zachariah F. Grayson, 21, of Kent, and Daniel Polkovnichev, 18, of Federal Way — remain in Whatcom County Jail and are awaiting a jury trial scheduled to begin Oct. 29.
Police recovered $20,000 worth of stolen property from the Aug. 30 burglary. Another $1,000 worth of damage was done to the store.
