Whatcom County man suspected of raping woman at his house east of Bellingham

A 32-year-old Whatcom County man was arrested Wednesday after he reportedly raped a woman he is familiar with at his house near Toad Lake east of Bellingham.
The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office booked Phillip William Haskell into Whatcom County Jail on suspicion of third-degree rape.
According to information provided by Chief Criminal Deputy Doug Chadwick, deputies responded at 8 p.m. Monday to a report of a rape that allegedly occurred Friday in the 4100 block of Ruby Place.
Chadwick said the adult female victim told deputies that she stopped by Haskell’s residence to drop off a pet at approximately 7 p.m. Friday. After attending to the dog, Haskell reportedly grabbed the victim’s arm and pulled her into his bedroom against her will.
The victim repeatedly told Haskell “no” and “stop,” Chadwick said, but he pushed her down on the bed and forced himself on her despite the victim’s repeated calls to stop.
The victim told deputies she left afterward without incident and had a sexual assault examination Monday night.
At approximately 2:40 p.m. Wednesday, Haskell attempted to contact the victim at her residence, Chadwick said, and deputies took him into custody without incident.
