Bellingham man arrested after head-butting Whatcom Sheriff’s deputy

A Whatcom County Sheriff’s deputy suffered contusions and swelling to his face after he was reportedly head-butted Sunday evening by a man who was being transported to the hospital to see a mental health professional.
Guy Thomas Dicesare, 55 of Bellingham, was booked into Whatcom County Jail on suspicion of third-degree assault.
Deputies were called at 5 p.m. Sunday to the 5000 block of Bellaire Way at the request of his mental health professional, according to Chief Deputy Kevin Hester, after Dicesare made threats to harm himself. Hester said deputies also made welfare checks on Dicesare on Sept. 4 and 8, but were not able to establish that he was a danger to himself.
On Sunday, deputies determined that he posed a risk to himself and were walking him to the car to transport him to the hospital when Dicesare reportedly head-butted one of the deputies in the face.
The deputy was treated and released from the hospital, Hester said.
