She stole a checkbook and forged 17 checks to herself and relatives, police say

A 44-year-old woman suspected of taking a checkbook from a former roommate and forging nearly $6,000 in checks to herself and her relatives, was arrested by the Ferndale Police Department Sunday afternoon.
Joanne Maria Flores was booked into Whatcom County Jail on suspicion of first-degree theft and forgery.
Flores no longer lives with the victim, according to city spokesman Riley Sweeney, but at some point is suspected of taking the victim’s checkbook.
In August, police determined that Flores had used the victim’s blank checks and forged the victim’s signature on 17 checks — writing 14 to herself and three to relatives — for a total of $5,985, Sweeney said.
