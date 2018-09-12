Bellingham Slam GM investigated for shower video found dead in Spokane hotel room

The longtime general manager of the Bellingham Slam semi-pro basketball team, found dead Monday in a Spokane hotel room, was being investigated by the Bellingham Police after two men said they believed they were video recorded while showering after a sporting event last month at Seattle Pacific University.
Kip Leonetti was identified as the suspect in the video recording incident, according to a city of Bellingham press release Wednesday night. Leonetti is listed as an associate coach for the Slam on the team’s website and is an employee at Western Washington University’s Wade King Student Recreation Center, according to the release.
On Sept. 4, Bellingham Police received a complaint from the two men regarding the incident that reportedly occurred the weekend of Aug. 25-26, according to the release. After preliminary investigation, with assistance from WWU Police, Leonetti was contacted on Sept. 6, interviewed and released, as police continued to investigate.
WWU placed Leonetti on administrative leave as a result of the investigation, according to the release.
Police obtained a search warrant for Leonetti’s phone and other electronic devices, the release said, and investigators confirmed seeing the reported unlawfully recorded images.
On Wednesday, the Bellingham Police were advised through the Spokane Police Department that Leonetti was found dead on Monday in a Spokane hotel room, according to the release, and Spokane Police are investigating his death as an apparent suicide.
Bellingham Police are continuing their investigation with the assistance of WWU and Seattle Pacific police, attempting to identify other additional victims, the release said.
“We recognize the seriousness of these allegations,” Bellingham Police Chief David Doll said in the release. “Our department will dedicate all available resources and expertise to identify any potential victims from the evidence we have seized and ensure no further harm is done.”
Anyone with information pertaining to the investigation is asked to contact the Bellingham Police at 360-778-8823.
Comments