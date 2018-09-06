Bellingham Police investigating string of burglaries on Meridian Street

Bellingham Police are investigating several commercial burglaries in the north end of town that appear to be connected.
According to the police log, officers responded to an alarm activation at 2:31 a.m. Sunday in the 4400 block of Meridian Street and found that a business had been burglarized. Four other burglary entries were made at 4:15 a.m. in the 4100 block of Meridian — making five burglary reports between Walmart and Bakerview Road. One of the reports said the front door was “smashed.”
A sixth burglary was logged nearby, at 4:30 a.m. in the 4200 block of Cordata Parkway.
Lt. Claudia Murphy said detectives have been assigned to the burglaries and “they are working on getting some video analyzed to see if we even have an image we can throw out there for the public to look at.”
Murphy said the burglaries “seem to be related,” but police are withholding specifics, including the names of the businesses that were victimized and what was stolen while the case is under investigation.
